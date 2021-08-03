The Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated $2,500 and 960 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated a total of $24,500 and more than two tons of food to local food banks on Oahu and Maui as a result of its 2021 company-wide food drive.

The credit union donated $22,000 and 3,853 pounds of food to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank on Oʻahu and $2,500 and 960 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank.

“During these challenging times when hunger and food insecurity are affecting local families more than ever, it’s important that we give back in any way we can,” says Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU.

The credit union launched their 2021 food drive campaign with their version of the popular Whoomp! (There It Is) song by Tag Team. To view Hawaii State FCU’s Soup! (There It Is) video, please click here. After reaching its goal of $10,000, the credit union matched the efforts with an additional $10,000 donation.