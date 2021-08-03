Maui Business

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union Donates $24,500 to Food Banks

August 3, 2021, 12:38 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated $2,500 and 960 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated a total of $24,500 and more than two tons of food to local food banks on Oahu and Maui as a result of its 2021 company-wide food drive.

The credit union donated $22,000 and 3,853 pounds of food to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank on Oʻahu and $2,500 and 960 pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank.

“During these challenging times when hunger and food insecurity are affecting local families more than ever, it’s important that we give back in any way we can,” says Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU.

The credit union launched their 2021 food drive campaign with their version of the popular Whoomp! (There It Is) song by Tag Team. To view Hawaii State FCU’s Soup! (There It Is) video, please click here. After reaching its goal of $10,000, the credit union matched the efforts with an additional $10,000 donation.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mayor Requests Postponement of Return to School Amid Delta Variant Surge 2Police ID Snorkeler who was Pulled Unresponsive from West Maui Waters 3Mayor’s Request for Delay of In-Classroom Learning Fails to Gain Governor’s Support 4Volcano Watch – Stressed Out: Hawaiian Volcanoes Are Heavy 5Aug. 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 452 Cases 6Hilton Grand Vacations Completes Acquisition of Diamond Resorts