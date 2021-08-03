Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2021

August 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:27 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough, slightly elevated surf will persist along east facing shores today due to strong and gusty trade winds. These east facing surf heights will decrease near the summertime through Thursday, and continue to decline from Friday onward. A slight increase in surf heights along south facing shores will continue through Wednesday. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




