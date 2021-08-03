Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:27 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough, slightly elevated surf will persist along east facing shores today due to strong and gusty trade winds. These east facing surf heights will decrease near the summertime through Thursday, and continue to decline from Friday onward. A slight increase in surf heights along south facing shores will continue through Wednesday. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.