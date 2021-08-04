Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-3 2-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:26 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:35 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:10 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower to around the summertime average from tonight into this weekend. Small south and southeast swells will keep small background surf along most south facing shores through Friday. A new small southwest swell is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by the potential for a slightly larger south swell reaching the area early next week. This new south swell may cause surf heights to reach, or possibly exceed, the summertime average along south facing shores starting next Tuesday. Nearly flat conditions will persist along most north and west facing shores through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.