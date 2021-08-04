Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower to around the summertime average from tonight into this weekend. Small south and southeast swells will keep small background surf along most south facing shores through Friday. A new small southwest swell is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by the potential for a slightly larger south swell reaching the area early next week. This new south swell may cause surf heights to reach, or possibly exceed, the summertime average along south facing shores starting next Tuesday. Nearly flat conditions will persist along most north and west facing shores through this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com