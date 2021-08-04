Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2021

August 4, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-3
2-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:26 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:35 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:10 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower to around the summertime average from tonight into this weekend. Small south and southeast swells will keep small background surf along most south facing shores through Friday. A new small southwest swell is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by the potential for a slightly larger south swell reaching the area early next week. This new south swell may cause surf heights to reach, or possibly exceed, the summertime average along south facing shores starting next Tuesday. Nearly flat conditions will persist along most north and west facing shores through this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Keawakapu Home Listed at $38M as Neighboring Property Sells for $45M, Highest on Record  2Police ID Snorkeler who was Pulled Unresponsive from West Maui Waters  3Hilton Grand Vacations Completes Acquisition of Diamond Resorts  4Mayor’s Request for Delay of In-Classroom Learning Fails to Gain Governor’s Support  5Aug. 3, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 389 Cases, 1 Death on Maui  6Councilmember Tasha Kama on Extended Medical Leave