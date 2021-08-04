This panoramic view of the 1935 Humuʻula flow (black lava) on both sides of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which runs east to west in the saddle between Mauna Loa (snow-capped shield volcano at far left) and Maunakea (distant right), was taken from the top of Puʻuhuluhulu. View is to the northwest. The top of Hualālai is visible in far distance (center). USGS photo by J. Kauahikaua, Jan. 1, 2017.

The Legislature’s “Mauna Kea Working Group” special committee has created a webpage that can be accessed online at: http://capitol.hawaii.gov/. Click on the House tab on the right side of the page to take you to the House Links. https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/specialcommittee.aspx?comm=mkwg&year=2021.

The goal of the MKWG is to present recommendations for a new governance and management structure for Maunakea to the Legislature by Dec. 31, 2021, as requested in House Resolution 33. The Legislature will then hold public hearings on bills based on these recommendations to create laws needed to enact an effective governance and management structure.

As of Aug. 3, 2021, the MKWG has focused on organization, ground rules, and planning. The working group’s first focus has been to listen and learn from each other. Additional expertise will be invited, when and as needed.

The working group welcomes public input, which may be emailed to [email protected] All submissions will be shared with working group members.