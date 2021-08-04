Maunakea Working Group Creates Webpage, Seeks Public Input
The Legislature’s “Mauna Kea Working Group” special committee has created a webpage that can be accessed online at: http://capitol.hawaii.gov/. Click on the House tab on the right side of the page to take you to the House Links. https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/specialcommittee.aspx?comm=mkwg&year=2021.
The goal of the MKWG is to present recommendations for a new governance and management structure for Maunakea to the Legislature by Dec. 31, 2021, as requested in House Resolution 33. The Legislature will then hold public hearings on bills based on these recommendations to create laws needed to enact an effective governance and management structure.
As of Aug. 3, 2021, the MKWG has focused on organization, ground rules, and planning. The working group’s first focus has been to listen and learn from each other. Additional expertise will be invited, when and as needed.
The working group welcomes public input, which may be emailed to [email protected] All submissions will be shared with working group members.