Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2021

August 5, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:10 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 11 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:38 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:27 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:48 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower to around the summertime average as we head into the weekend. Expect a further decrease in surf heights along east facing shores early next week due to additional weakening of the trades. A small southwest swell is expected to spread across the area from late Friday into this weekend, followed by the potential for a slightly larger, long-period south swell early next week. This new south swell may cause surf heights to reach, or possibly exceed, the summertime average along south facing shores starting next Monday night or Tuesday. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
