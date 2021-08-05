Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 11 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower to around the summertime average as we head into the weekend. Expect a further decrease in surf heights along east facing shores early next week due to additional weakening of the trades. A small southwest swell is expected to spread across the area from late Friday into this weekend, followed by the potential for a slightly larger, long-period south swell early next week. This new south swell may cause surf heights to reach, or possibly exceed, the summertime average along south facing shores starting next Monday night or Tuesday. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com