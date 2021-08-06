Maui News

CDC Eviction Moratorium Applies to All Major Hawaiʻi Counties, but Only to "Covered Persons"

August 6, 2021, 2:28 PM HST
Updated August 6, 2:29 PM
Kahoma Village currently offers 102 residential work force housing townhomes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.

Governor David Ige has received guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that the Eviction Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 currently applies to almost the entire State of Hawaiʻi.

The counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi and the City and County of Honolulu have either substantial (orange) or high (red) community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 according to the map posted here. Only Kalawao County, essentially Kalaupapa, has a low level of transmission. 

The CDC’s Eviction Order only applies to “covered persons.” To be eligible, tenants/renters must attest that they have used best efforts to obtain all available governmental assistance for housing, and they must have made not more than $99,000 as an individual, not more than $198,000 as a joint filer, or are not required to report any income.

Renters should fill out the CDC declaration form to see if they qualify. If a renter qualifies, they must provide the completed and signed CDC declaration form to their landlord or landlord’s representative. Renters who don’t will not be protected from eviction.

“I encourage renters to apply for rental assistance, as counties have funding available,” said Gov. Ige.

Landlords and tenants should seek legal assistance if they have any questions regarding their rights and the impact of the CDC order. Eviction moratorium resources for each county are listed here.

The temporary eviction ban will continue until a county no longer has substantial or high levels of community transmission for 14 consecutive days or on Oct. 3, whichever comes earlier.

Resources:

  • TROY HASHIMOTO, State of Hawaii House Representative District 8 

LEGAL FRAMEWORK 

RENT AND UTILITY RELIEF

MEDIATION 

  • BEVANNE BOWERS, Executive Director of The Maui Mediation Services 
