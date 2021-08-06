Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 06, 2021

August 6, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:48 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:57 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will hold near the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week. Small background south swells will keep surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday night, with surf approaching the summertime average Tuesday through late next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores through Monday. A new long-period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf Tuesday through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
