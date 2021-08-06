Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:48 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:08 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will hold near the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week. Small background south swells will keep surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday night, with surf approaching the summertime average Tuesday through late next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores through Monday. A new long-period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf Tuesday through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.