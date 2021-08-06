Maui News

Sen. Schatz Confirms Federal Eviction Moratorium Applies to All Counties

August 6, 2021, 10:38 AM HST
* Updated August 6, 11:39 AM
US Senator Brian Schatz today confirmed that the federal eviction moratorium applies to all counties in the state of Hawaiʻi. He Tweeted the information this morning saying he confirmed the news twice with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, Governor David Ige said the state’s eviction moratorium would end on Aug. 6, 2021, as previously announced.

“There has been much said in the news about the eviction moratorium,” said Gov. Ige. “Our proclamation does end the state’s eviction moratorium, as announced 20 days ago. For those who are behind in their payments, and landlords who may have a tenant who is behind, are strongly encouraged to seek rental assistance that is available in every county across the state. We do not know what the impact of the federal eviction moratorium will be. We continue to work with federal agencies and here in the state to determine what the impact of that federal CDC eviction moratorium will be.”

On July 22, 2021 State Representative Troy Hashimoto and Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, landlord and tenant attorneys, mediation administrators, and rent and utility assistance administrators hosted a community discussion focused on the end of Gov. Ige’s moratorium. The forum provided resources available in Maui County, how to reach out for support, and the options available for both landlords and tenants. Below are the panelist contacts for follow-up questions and connection to services.

The Eviction Moratorium Webinar is available for viewing here.

Resources:

  • TROY HASHIMOTO, State of Hawaii House Representative District 8 
LEGAL FRAMEWORK 

RENT AND UTILITY RELIEF

MEDIATION 

  • BEVANNE BOWERS, Executive Director of The Maui Mediation Services 
