Akakū Maui Community Media Issues New COVID-19 Protocols for Facility Access
Akakū Maui Community Media is requiring all employees and community members entering its facilities to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to testing on a regular basis. The policy will be effective as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, and remain in effect until further notice.
Organization leaders say the new policy is consistent with CDC guidance for public employers, and a growing number of private employers across the state and nation.
“Akakū Maui Community Media is committed to the health and well being of the entire Maui Nui community and the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted us to take immediate action to protect our staff, our families, our producers, members of the Maui Nui community and everyone who does business at our facilities on Maui and Moloka’i. Our bottom line is: we need to do everything we can to protect each other from the spread of this devastating virus.”
The new protocol is as follows:
- Akakū will require the presentation of a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card for everyone entering Akakū’s in-person facilities. For those who cannot provide proof of full vaccination, they must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours.
- Access to Akakū facilities is by appointment only. To make an appointment call 808-871-5554 or email [email protected] Arrive no sooner than 10 minutes prior to the appointment time.
- Masks must be worn, and social distancing observed at all times inside Akakū’s facilities.
- Akakū staff will asks visitors to ﬁll out a COVID-19 questionnaire, conduct a temperature check and requests hand sanitization upon entry.