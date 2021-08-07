Akakū Maui Community Media is requiring all employees and community members entering its facilities to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to testing on a regular basis. The policy will be effective as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, and remain in effect until further notice.

Organization leaders say the new policy is consistent with CDC guidance for public employers, and a growing number of private employers across the state and nation.

“Akakū Maui Community Media is committed to the health and well being of the entire Maui Nui community and the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted us to take immediate action to protect our staff, our families, our producers, members of the Maui Nui community and everyone who does business at our facilities on Maui and Moloka’i. Our bottom line is: we need to do everything we can to protect each other from the spread of this devastating virus.”

The new protocol is as follows: