Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:00 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:45 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:26 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will gradually fall the next few days. The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late Monday with a Tuesday into Wednesday peak. This should translate to the return of higher, typical summertime level surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly flat conditions continue along most north facing shores through Monday. Incoming west to northwest swells emanating from a series of compact lows passing across the Northwest Pacific will provide a boost to mid to late week north shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.