Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2021

August 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:00 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:26 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will gradually fall the next few days. The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late Monday with a Tuesday into Wednesday peak. This should translate to the return of higher, typical summertime level surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly flat conditions continue along most north facing shores through Monday. Incoming west to northwest swells emanating from a series of compact lows passing across the Northwest Pacific will provide a boost to mid to late week north shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




