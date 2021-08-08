Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will gradually fall the next few days. The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late Monday with a Tuesday into Wednesday peak. This should translate to the return of higher, typical summertime level surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly flat conditions continue along most north facing shores through Monday. Incoming west to northwest swells emanating from a series of compact lows passing across the Northwest Pacific will provide a boost to mid to late week north shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com