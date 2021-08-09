Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late tonight and peak Tuesday into Wednesday. This should translate to slightly above normal surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. This south swell may wrap in and provide a small bump to western shore surf the next couple of days.
In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will fall off through the day and hold through mid week.
A series of compact low pressure systems passing across the Northwest Pacific will produce small, low period west to northwest swells during the second half of the week. The first in a series of these overlapping west to northwest swells is expected to arrive late Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell Friday into Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
