Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2021

August 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:13 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late tonight and peak Tuesday into Wednesday. This should translate to slightly above normal surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. This south swell may wrap in and provide a small bump to western shore surf the next couple of days. 


In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will fall off through the day and hold through mid week. 


A series of compact low pressure systems passing across the Northwest Pacific will produce small, low period west to northwest swells during the second half of the week. The first in a series of these overlapping west to northwest swells is expected to arrive late Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell Friday into Saturday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1UPDATE: Maui Fire Causes $76K in Damages, Embers Spark Fire on Roof of Kīhei Home  2Aug. 8, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 643 Cases; Fourth Consecutive Day Above 600+  3Aug. 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 615 Cases, Third Highest Day on Record  4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 8, 2021  5LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 7-13  6MEO Outreach Schedule Features Rental, Mortgage, and Utility Help