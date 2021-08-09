Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:13 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:07 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:12 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next south swell is timed to arrive along the island's southern shorelines late tonight and peak Tuesday into Wednesday. This should translate to slightly above normal surf along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. This south swell may wrap in and provide a small bump to western shore surf the next couple of days.

In response to weakening trades, surf along east facing shores will fall off through the day and hold through mid week.

A series of compact low pressure systems passing across the Northwest Pacific will produce small, low period west to northwest swells during the second half of the week. The first in a series of these overlapping west to northwest swells is expected to arrive late Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell Friday into Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.