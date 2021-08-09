Westin Maui Resort & Spa. Photo Courtesy Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali is offering the perfect summer sendoff for kama‘āina with its 50% off sale for stays Aug. 14-23 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2021 in the resort’s Ocean Tower’s “‘Āina” and “Premium Resort View” rooms. Accommodations include a spacious, private balcony, views of the West Maui Mountains and Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed.

Amenities available at the beachfront resort, include the Kawaiola Aquatic playground comprised of six pools overlooking Kāʻanapali beach and spanning 87,000 square feet of pool playground. Highlights include an adults-only pool deck with an infinity pool and hot tub; and families can enjoy a newly-designed family area including an interactive splash zone and the 270-foot water slide. For a more exclusive, intimate experience, groups can rent Nā Hale and Cabanas scattered across the deck and pool or opt for a Beach Casabella facing the ocean.

Westin Maui is also known for its Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offering massages, facials and body treatments.

The resort also offers a lineup of culinary offerings including waicoco by, local chef Chris Kajioka, Michelin Star chef Mourad Lahlou, and chef John Taube IV; Hale Mo‘olelo, a casual, outdoor restaurant and bar blending culture and local cuisine and cocktails; the chef-led grab-and-go Mahele Market & Eatery; Hale ‘Ā, or House of Sparkle, located near the adults-only pool deck; and Wailele Lū‘au, which tells the story of demi-god Maui showcased against the tropical backdrop of Kāʻanapali.

To book, visit: www.marriott.com/search/findHotels.mi and enter booking code: Z43. Must show valid Hawaii driver’s license or ID to receive the rate. For more information about The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, visit www.WestinMaui.com.