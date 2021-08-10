K4K boxes and volunteers. PC: Sensei Farms

Sensei Farms recently wrapped up its collaboration with Kaukau 4 Keiki, the statewide summer meal program that was designed to provide fresh, nutritious food for communities in rural areas with limited access to free or reduced-priced meals outside of the school year.

Sensei Farms staff worked directly with program organizers to transport and distribute a total of 140 boxes to Lānaʻi families between the months of June and July.

“This program was truly a community collaboration, and we’re thankful to Sensei Farms for assisting with distributing the food boxes to our Lānaʻi households,” said Kaimana Brummel, Kaukau 4 Keiki’s Maui and Lānaʻi program coordinator. “With the help of the drivers and vehicles that Sensei Farms organized to deliver the boxes, a lot of keiki were able to eat nutritious meals this summer.”

The program provided 600 boxes of breakfast and lunch meal kits a week to underserved neighborhoods on Maui and Lānaʻi, for a total of 4,200 boxes distributed by the conclusion of the program at the end of July.

“We’re grateful to have been given the opportunity to give back to our Lānaʻi community through this summer meal program,” said Sensei Farms’ Scott Pisani, Hawai‘i HR manager. “In understanding the limited resources that some of our state’s islands have to deal with, we’re hoping to be able to contribute more in the future.” Pisani coordinated the food distribution efforts on Lana‘i and handled the deliveries himself for three weeks of the program.

Sensei Farms is now exploring other ways of contributing to upcoming versions of the program, which may include the farms’ fresh produce as part of the meal boxes.

To learn more about Sensei Farms, visit senseifarms.com.