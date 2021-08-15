Maui Surf Forecast for August 15, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|6-8
|7-10
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Observations from NDBC buoy 51101 NW of Kauai indicate that an expected pulse of long-period WNW swell has begun to arrive. This swell will spread to local waters today into Monday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet. The swell's height and period will diminish on Tuesday. Surf along S facing shores is expected to be trending up today into Monday, as a long-period S swell arrives. Several pulses of swell will likely make this a long-lived event, with a High Surf Advisory likely for S facing shores as the swell peaks Monday into Wednesday. Surf along E facing shores will remain relatively small for the next several days, while a small, long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com