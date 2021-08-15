Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 15, 2021

August 15, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:29 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 02:59 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 02:19 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:13 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Observations from NDBC buoy 51101 NW of Kauai indicate that an expected pulse of long-period WNW swell has begun to arrive. This swell will spread to local waters today into Monday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet. The swell's height and period will diminish on Tuesday. Surf along S facing shores is expected to be trending up today into Monday, as a long-period S swell arrives. Several pulses of swell will likely make this a long-lived event, with a High Surf Advisory likely for S facing shores as the swell peaks Monday into Wednesday. Surf along E facing shores will remain relatively small for the next several days, while a small, long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




