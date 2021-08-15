Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 5-7 South Facing 2-4 3-5 6-8 7-10 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:29 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 02:59 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Observations from NDBC buoy 51101 NW of Kauai indicate that an expected pulse of long-period WNW swell has begun to arrive. This swell will spread to local waters today into Monday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet. The swell's height and period will diminish on Tuesday. Surf along S facing shores is expected to be trending up today into Monday, as a long-period S swell arrives. Several pulses of swell will likely make this a long-lived event, with a High Surf Advisory likely for S facing shores as the swell peaks Monday into Wednesday. Surf along E facing shores will remain relatively small for the next several days, while a small, long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.