Maui News

Marci Sato Named Deputy Director of Maui Parks Department

August 16, 2021, 10:41 AM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Marci Sato

Mayor Michael Victorino today announced the appointment of Marci Sato as Deputy Director of Department of Parks & Recreation for the County of Maui. 

Sato joins the Department of Parks and Recreation after serving as the County’s accounting system administrator for the past three years. She previously served as a budget specialist in the Mayor’s Budget Office and has 20 years of experience in accounting and finance in both the public and private sectors.

Sato is a graduate of Maui High School and holds an accounting degree from the University of New Mexico. The Kula resident replaces Mary Kielty who now serves the department as Chief of Recreation. 

“We are thrilled that Marci is joining the Parks & Recreation team,” said Mayor Victorino. “She brings a depth of administrative experience to this key position. The combination of skills and passion that Marci and Department Director Karla Peters bring to our leadership team will greatly benefit the people of Maui County.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Aug. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths 2Unattended Death: Human Remains Found in Spreckelsville 3Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation Upon Return from Los Angeles 4Maui Demonstration Seeking Medical Freedom Attracts Hundreds for 2nd Time This Week 5Aug. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 791 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death 6DOH Asks Hawai‘i Public to “Prepare like you would for a hurricane or natural disaster”