Marci Sato

Mayor Michael Victorino today announced the appointment of Marci Sato as Deputy Director of Department of Parks & Recreation for the County of Maui.

Sato joins the Department of Parks and Recreation after serving as the County’s accounting system administrator for the past three years. She previously served as a budget specialist in the Mayor’s Budget Office and has 20 years of experience in accounting and finance in both the public and private sectors.

Sato is a graduate of Maui High School and holds an accounting degree from the University of New Mexico. The Kula resident replaces Mary Kielty who now serves the department as Chief of Recreation.

“We are thrilled that Marci is joining the Parks & Recreation team,” said Mayor Victorino. “She brings a depth of administrative experience to this key position. The combination of skills and passion that Marci and Department Director Karla Peters bring to our leadership team will greatly benefit the people of Maui County.”