A team with the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute has rescued 172 sea turtles on Maui so far this year, and provided medical care to sick and injured sea turtles from Maui, Oʻahu, and the Big Island.

MOC Marine Institute sea turtle stranding response, rescue, and rehabilitation activities authorized under NOAA Permit: 21260.

The MOC Marine Institute responds to reports, rescues, and rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles on Maui, serving as a vital resource for the community by providing medical care to threatened and endangered sea turtles.

Currently, the Marine Institute is reportedly providing life-saving medical care to nine sea turtle patients, all of which sustained injuries from interactions with fishing gear.



The organization continues to seek donations, which are used to purchase equipment and supplies necessary for rescue and response. Donations are accepted online. MOC Marine Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, tax ID #: 81-2540684. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.