University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is part of the UH Community Colleges system that was ranked No. 1 by WalletHub, a personal finance Website. Photo Credit: UH Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges are the best community college system in the nation, according to WalletHub’s 2021 Best and Worst Community Colleges.

The study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the schools and their systems through cost and financing, educational outcomes and career outcomes.

Hawaiʻi was followed in the rankings by No. 2 Wyoming, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 New Mexico.

“There’s a place for everyone at our community colleges throughout the state and whether pursuing a healthcare occupation, preparing for a trade or starting an educational path toward a career that requires more education, such as a teacher, scientist or engineer,” UH Vice President of Community Colleges Erika Lacro said.

Individual UH Community Colleges campuses performed well in the rankings. Three of the campuses ranked in the top 50 community colleges from around the country. Kauaʻi Community College was No. 7, Kapiʻolani Community College was No. 122 and Honolulu Community College was No. 30.

Potential students interested in learning more about the options available at the UH Community Colleges can go to https://uhcc.hawaii.edu/.