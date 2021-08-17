Two Visitors Arrested and Released on Maui after Alleged Quarantine Violations
Two visitors were arrested on Maui over the weekend for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
A 51-year-old Indiana man and 58-year-old Oregon woman were each arrested upon arrival from Los Angeles, California.
Police say the two individuals were unable to present a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility. Police say the results of the travelers’ pre-travel tests were not available upon arrival at Kahului Airport.
Both were ordered to quarantine, and arrangements were made at a Kahului hotel for each to complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine; however, police say the the travelers left the hotel and were later located by police at a hostel in Wailuku.
Both individuals were transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and were each released from police custody upon providing proof of a negative pre-travel test for COVID-19.