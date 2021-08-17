Crime Statistics

Two Visitors Arrested and Released on Maui after Alleged Quarantine Violations

August 17, 2021, 9:55 AM HST
Two visitors were arrested on Maui over the weekend for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

A 51-year-old Indiana man and 58-year-old Oregon woman were each arrested upon arrival from Los Angeles, California.

Police say the two individuals were unable to present a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility. Police say the results of the travelers’ pre-travel tests were not available upon arrival at Kahului Airport.

Both were ordered to quarantine, and arrangements were made at a Kahului hotel for each to complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine; however, police say the the travelers left the hotel and were later located by police at a hostel in Wailuku.

Both individuals were transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and were each released from police custody upon providing proof of a negative pre-travel test for COVID-19.

