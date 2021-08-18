Maui News

Las Vegas Man Pulled Unresponsive from High Surf at Keawakapu

August 18, 2021, 4:46 PM HST
Updated August 18, 4:49 PM
A Las Vegas man was pulled unresponsive from waters fronting 2960 South Kīhei Road at Keawakapu in South Maui this afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by first responder personnel; however, police say those measures proved unsuccessful.

Police have since identified the victim as 55-year-old Daniel Bunin of Las Vegas, Nevada.

A preliminary police investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

In addition to police, Fire Department personnel from Ladder 14, and Medics responded to the scene.

The case is currently classified as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

