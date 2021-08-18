The 11-person citizen’s committee is seeking public input for its year-long review of Maui County’s governing document, the Maui County charter. L-R: Lance D. Collins (Makawao) – Commission Chair and Grant Y.M. Chun (Wailuku) – Commission Vice Chair. Maui Now file photos

At its Aug. 19 meeting, the Maui Charter Commission is seeking community input and insights regarding proposed Charter amendments that will be considered for placement on the ballot in November 2022.

This is the latest in a series of public input meetings scheduled over the next several months by the Commission.

The Aug. 19 meeting will be at 9 am, but due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be held online via BlueJeans.

The Commission will receive additional testimony on proposals related to the offices of the County Clerk and County Auditor, and the Cost of County Government (Theme C). The second topic for discussion will be Budget and Finance (Theme D), followed by Ethics (Theme E) if time permits.

In addition, Commissioners will consider legal opinions concerning possible conflicts between the Maui Charter and Hawai’i Revised Statutes as they relate to the authority of the Charter Commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is encouraged to submit testimony and to join the online meeting, which can be accessed via the link on the Charter Commission website http://www.mauicounty.gov/CharterCommission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To provide your recommendations on how to improve Maui County, go to: https://mauicounty.checkboxonline.com/amendments or send an email to [email protected]

For more information on the important work of the Charter Commission and proposed Charter amendments visit http://www.mauicounty.gov/CharterCommission.