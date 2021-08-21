Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., for tree trimming work.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku : Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 0.8, Waiale Road and Lunalilo Street, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.7 and 0.9, Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Church Street and Market Street, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drainage work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū to Hāna : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hana Beach Park, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hana Beach Park, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work. Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.

NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.