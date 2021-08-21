Image Courtesy of Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono.

Maui-based conservation leadership development program, Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono, begins its new initiative later this August. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current health guidelines, NHHP redesigned its internship program to offer a series of virtual interactive sessions for people who are pursuing a career in Hawaiʻi conservation.

The new program is free of charge and the first two “Hui Haumāna” sessions are held on Aug. 25 and 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The talk story sessions aim to give participants an opportunity to network with their peers, discuss the challenges they are facing on their career pathway, share their personal experiences and lessons learned from both classroom and field experience.

College-level students and those currently participating in a Hawaiʻi-based conservation internship program will be eligible to participate in six “Nā Hua” sessions over the next year. A second group for emerging professionals who are currently employed with a conservation organization and have less than five total years of paid, full-time experience will be eligible to participate in the “Nā Ēwe” sessions, which will also include six sessions over the next year.

Throughout the year, registered participants will be invited to attend follow up “Hui Kumu” sessions to learn directly from experts who can provide specific guidance to help them navigate through the challenges they collectively identified in the Hui Haumāna sessions. The Hui Kumu sessions will afford students and emerging professionals opportunities to learn directly from leaders in our community who can assist them with their specific areas of interest, as well as valuable career guidance.

Participants who attend all of the required sessions, including special quarterly events, will be eligible to earn a $500 recognition award when the program concludes in June 2022. The funds are intended to support the participants’ pursuit of higher education or professional development opportunities.

Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono and the re-designed virtual program is supported through a grant from Hauʻoli Mau Loa Foundation, a private grantmaking foundation based in Honolulu. Their mission, in part, is to enhance stewardship, preservation and protection of the environment.

Register for a Hui Haumāna session here.