Wailuku (ʻĪao Stream) River. 7.23.16. File Photo credit: Timo Nelson.

The Honolulu District, US Army Corps of Engineers scheduled a second virtual public meetings today to provide residents information on proposed repairs for the ʻĪao Flood Control Project.

The meeting coincides with the release of the draft environmental assessment and the draft engineering documentation report for the ʻĪao FCP that addresses a severe erosion design deficiency experienced by the existing system.

USACE seeks to involve the public and solicit feedback on the proposed repairs to the FCP.

Scheduled Public Meetings

Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.

USACE invites the community to join us virtually via Cisco WebEx at Iao Stream FCP Virtual Meeting.

The Virtual Public Meeting is interactive and includes both visual and audio transmittal. Interested participants also have the option of calling-in to the meeting:

Toll-free number: 1-844-800-2712.

1-844-800-2712. Access code: 199 533 9315. (If choosing to join by phone, please note that it is not interactive and will include audio/listening capabilities only.)

USACE will present proposed action from the draft EA, accept public comments and answer questions in the meetings. The same information will be presented at both meetings. These meetings coincide with the “Comment and Review” period, which means that all comments received will be considered in the preparation of the EA and will become a part of the administrative record.

A similar meeting was held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.