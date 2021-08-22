Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to east around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
East swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda, that is now a gale low, will be arriving over the eastern end of the state today. Surf and buoy observations indicate a steady rise in the lower period wind wave swell energy bands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for all east facing shores through Monday morning as this swell propagates west and impacts more western islands. Resultant east facing surf heights will likely peak later today over the eastern end of the state and Monday over the western end of state. A series of small, low to moderate period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores next week. No anticipated north or west swell equates to near flat north and west surf the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ENE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com