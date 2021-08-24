Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:19 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:56 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:48 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recent elevated east swell and subsequent high east facing shore surf is significantly falling off and this has allowed the High Surf Advisory to expire this morning. South shore surf from a moderate period south swell that arrived Sunday will subside later today. A mix of very small, long and moderate period south swells propagating up from a series of weekend Southern Hemisphere near gale lows will be arriving through early next week. A slightly larger south swell this weekend will bump up south surf another foot or two on faces. No other significant swells are expected for the remainder of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Remnants of Linda Continue on Trek Across Islands  2Aug. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 571 New Cases in Hawai‘i, Maui has 40 Hospitalized  3Hawaiʻi Gov. Ige Urges Travelers to Refrain From Non-Essential Travel to End of October  4Police Recover Body of Unresponsive Male Along Shoreline at Olowalu, Maui  5Aug. 22, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 893 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death on Maui  6California Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation