Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:19 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:56 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:48 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent elevated east swell and subsequent high east facing shore surf is significantly falling off and this has allowed the High Surf Advisory to expire this morning. South shore surf from a moderate period south swell that arrived Sunday will subside later today. A mix of very small, long and moderate period south swells propagating up from a series of weekend Southern Hemisphere near gale lows will be arriving through early next week. A slightly larger south swell this weekend will bump up south surf another foot or two on faces. No other significant swells are expected for the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.