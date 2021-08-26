Māʻalaea fire along Honoapiʻilani Highway. PC: Lucas Zarro (3:09 p.m. 8.26.21)

Update: (3:03 p.m. 8.26.21)

Officers on scene are now doing contraflow on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea. The road was closed at around 2:45 p.m. due to a brush fire. Emergency crews remain on scene.

Māʻalaea fire along Honoapiʻilani Highway. PC: Courtesy Dano Cummings

Previous Post: (2:48 p.m. 8.26.21)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed between Mile 7 and Māʻalaea Place due to a brush fire.

Maui fire and police are responding to the scene.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.