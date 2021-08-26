Maui News
Honoapi‘ilani Highway Contraflow in Mā‘alaea Due to Brush Fire
Update: (3:03 p.m. 8.26.21)
Officers on scene are now doing contraflow on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea. The road was closed at around 2:45 p.m. due to a brush fire. Emergency crews remain on scene.
Previous Post: (2:48 p.m. 8.26.21)
The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed between Mile 7 and Māʻalaea Place due to a brush fire.
Maui fire and police are responding to the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
