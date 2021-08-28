Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 28, 2021

August 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:25 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:05 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:11 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:59 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new small south swell will build today, peaking later this afternoon, then lower slowly into early next week. Background southerly swells will then produce smaller surf through much of this week. 


Surf will continue to diminish along east facing shores as the trade winds weaken through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase later this week as trade winds strengthen. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




