Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:25 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:05 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:11 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:59 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new small south swell will build today, peaking later this afternoon, then lower slowly into early next week. Background southerly swells will then produce smaller surf through much of this week.

Surf will continue to diminish along east facing shores as the trade winds weaken through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase later this week as trade winds strengthen. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.