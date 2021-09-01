Rodger Reklai. PC: Maui Police Department (2016)

A Kīhei man was arrested in an attempted purse snatching incident on the sidewalk fronting the Kīhei McDonald’s on Monday night.

Police say 35-year-old Rodger Reklai allegedly approached two females at around 6:10 p.m., and grabbed the crossbody bag strap from one of the victims. While attempting to remove the bag off the victim, the second female grabbed the bag to prevent Reklai from taking it, and all three fell to the ground.

During the struggle, Reklai reportedly stood up and grabbed the victim’s glasses which had also fallen, and fled as passing motorists observed the altercation and began to yell and honk their horns.

Concerned citizens followed Reklai until officers arrived on the scene.

According to police reports, officers found the victim’s glasses, and drug paraphernalia in Reklai’s possession.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim was treated and released on scene by medic personnel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reklai was arrested on suspicion of second degree robbery and fourth degree theft, and remained in police custody at last report with bail set at $21,000.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the assistance of the passing motorists or anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-8190.