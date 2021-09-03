Five mariners were rescued after the 37-foot sailboat they were on, lost power and sails, and was floating adrift off of Kapalua, Maui on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. along the upper Westside of the island.

The US Coast Guard requested the assistance of Maui Fire Department personnel. According to the department, the boat was unable to anchor.

The Ladder 3 crew aboard Rescue Boat 3 out of Lahaina were able to locate the vessel, secure it and assist it to a safe anchorage.

The five adults onboard were then transported to shore. No injuries were reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The concluding time was 11:28 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ocean conditions at the time of the incident included trade winds and a wind swell of six feet. A small craft advisory was also in effect.