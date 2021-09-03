Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced it will open four new branch locations inside Safeway stores on O‘ahu and Maui: Safeway Kapahulu, Safeway Hawaiʻi Kai, Safeway Kailua and Safeway Kīhei.

The credit union plans to open its first in-store branch at Safeway Kapahulu by the end of 2021, with the remaining three locations slated for 2022.

“As our credit union continues to grow, we look forward to expanding our presence in Safeway stores across O‘ahu and Maui to provide more convenient options to bank with us,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “We’re always looking for new ways to better serve our members, whether it’s through the convenience of our mobile app, to having more options for in-person banking. The decision to open branches at some of Hawaii’s most frequented Safeway store locations was a natural next step for Hawaii State FCU.”

The Safeway branches will range in size from 281 square feet to 425 square feet and will feature a full suite of financial services, including mortgages and investment services.

The four new branches will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawaii State FCU currently has 10 branch locations across O‘ahu and one branch in Kahului, Maui. The new Safeway locations will mark the credit union’s first move to the in-store branch model. The Safeway Kīhei location will be Hawaii State FCU’s second branch on Maui.

Hawaii State FCU membership is open to more than 300 local organizations and businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.