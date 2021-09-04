Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

REST OF TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

There will be a series of small south swells through the rest of the weekend and on through the middle of next week. A slightly larger south swell maybe possible later in the week. Trade winds in the South Pacific will continue to produce a small, short period southeast swell throughout the forecast period. Elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower later today through early next week. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.