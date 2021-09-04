Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 04, 2021

September 4, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







REST OF TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 









SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:34 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




There will be a series of small south swells through the rest of the weekend and on through the middle of next week. A slightly larger south swell maybe possible later in the week. Trade winds in the South Pacific will continue to produce a small, short period southeast swell throughout the forecast period. Elevated surf along east facing shores will gradually lower later today through early next week. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
