Maui Matsui Art Contest. Previous winning entries.

The Annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest, sponsored by House Mart Ben Franklin Crafts, is seeking entries from students in Grades K-12. The theme this year is Noboru, “To rise and move forward.”

Those interested in participating are asked to submit completed hand drawn work (not computer generated) on paper. The entries may not exceed 8.5 x 11 inches (must fit into a sheet protector). No frames or mounted pieces will be accepted, and no names may be visible on the front of the artwork.

Mediums allowed include:

Pens Water Color Charcoal Colored Pencil Chalk Pastels Crayons Oil Pastels Marker Pencil

All contestants may enter only ONE entry.

The entrant must have a completed official entry form, with disclaimer form (parental signatures are required) taped to the back of the artwork to be accepted. Entries will not be accepted if the form is not completed as indicated with proper signatures.

Participants can mail entries to: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui, PO Box 5090, Kahului, HI 96733

Entries must be postmarked no later than Sept. 10, 2021.

*Entries may also be dropped off at House Mart Ben Franklin store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center by Sept. 10, 2021. Other drop-off options are being considered and will be announced after being confirmed.

All entries will be posted online at the Maui Matsuri website, with select entries to be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Judging will be completed by Sept. 15, 2021, and winners will be announced at a Maui Matsuri event (date to be determined).

First place winning artwork will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for a week after the event. These entries will be mailed back to the winning artist. Please supply a self-addressed stamped envelope for return of artwork. Artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

10) Submissions will be judged in four age divisions (grade as of Sept. 10,2021):

Prize Structure: