Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 5, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Honesto Pentecostes

Sept. 9, 1937 – Aug. 18, 2021

Honesto T. Pentecostes, 83 was born on Sept. 9, 1937, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Adelaida Pentecostes; his children, Romeo Pentecostes, Rebecca Pentecostes Porte, Maria Corazon Pentecostes Garcia, Grace Pentecostes Magsino, John Pentecostes, Zayda Pentecostes Panadero.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Izie Pentecostes (deceased), Laiza Pentecostes, Jionie Pentecostes, Robin Porte, Erica Pentecostes, Bianca Magsino, Bea Magsino, Jamison Garcia, Rommar Pentecostes, Romarissa Pentecostes, Romeo Pentecostes Jr., Jasmine Pentecostes, Jeanelle Pentecostes, Jimbo Pentecostes, Jade Pentecostes, Sophia Dawn Panadero, Zoie Pentecostes; and his loving great-grandchildren: Gavin Porte and Georgette Porte.

He will be forever missed.

Private Services will be held.

Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and apply social distancing at all times.

Aaron Kaawa

Dec. 19, 1957 – Aug. 18, 2021

Aaron Kaawa was born on Dec. 19, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He passed away on Aug 18, 2021 in Maui, Hawai’i.

He worked for Ka’ Lima O Maui as a groundskeeper supervisor. He will forever be missed by his friends and family. A Hui Hou Aaron.

Services are pending.

Jonah Kalani Iona

May 2, 1966 – Aug. 9, 2021

Jonah Kalani Iona, 55 of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Aug. 9, 2021 at his home. Born on Maui, he was a sanitation engineer at Reuben’s Mexican Restaurant, member of Puna Canoe Club, and member of BJ Penn’s Fitness Gym and Spencer’s Fitness Gym.

Drive-thru service to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo: 570 Kinoole St. Hilo from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Social distancing and mask wearing is required. Burial at Alae Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Joan “Joni” Iona of Hilo; mother, Harriet Iona of Hilo; sons, Ruben Pana Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Jr., and Chico Iona-Alconcel, all of Hilo; daughters, Ruana (AZ) Moreno of Hilo, Kelliann Iona-Jarnesky and Kayla Iona-Jarnesky, both of Maui; Jonn Kimo Iona, of Maui and Joby Iona of Oahu; sister, Hokulani (Kimba) Kabaka of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; and 11 grandchildren: Ruben Jr., Brenedie, Aralynn, Ziana, Zyson, Jayden, Storm, Jaxson, Ethan, Eden and Kailea.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Clarissa Kihalani Sa’u

Sept. 17, 1975 – Aug. 15, 2021

Clarissa Kihalani Sa’u, 45, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. She was born on Sept. 17, 1975 on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Clarissa worked at Kīhei Elementary School. She is survived by her beloved husband, Omaha Sa’u; children, Chazzette Himalaya Toefiliga Kealoha Sa’u, Chazzen Omaha Sa’u, Chazzaniel Skivie Pakaleka Sa’u; mother, Evangeline Ellis-Kaili; siblings, Regina Saffery, Salina Kealoha, Tristina Kealoha, Kiha Kealoha, Trenson Himalaya; and grandchildren, Kayzen Sa’u, Jayren Uweko’olani, Kingzly Sa’u, Jayree Uweko’olani, Kayleena Sa’u, Kannon Sa’u, Jaysen Uweko’olani and one grandson on the way.

Barbara Lee Brown (Simons)

July 11, 1935 – Aug. 21, 2021

Barbara Lee Brown passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 86 on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Her battle with serious medical issues over the past few years showed her courage in facing life challenges with determination and an unwillingness to compromise.

Barbara was born and raised in California and attended college at the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She later obtained her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Montana. She worked for many years as a teacher and media specialist/librarian at schools all over the world including Washington, Oahu, Okinawa and West Germany. Undoubtedly, Barbara had a positive impact on the lives of many students during her thirty-five years as an educator. Barbara retired in 1997 to Oʻahu and later moved to Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed traveling and experiencing different cultures, including trips to the Galapagos, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Tahiti, France, Switzerland, England, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, Luxembourg, Tunisia, Canada, Egypt, Israel and probably a few other places. Many of her early trips to Switzerland and Austria may have just been an excuse to ski in the Alps.

Aside from traveling, Barbara was passionate about animals. This led to trips to the Galapagos Islands and many hours of whale watching (counting) during her retirement years. She also donated substantially to animal rights organizations and animal causes.

Barbara is survived by her son Chris, daughter-in-law Kari, her grandchildren Casey and Chloe, and her brothers, David, Robert and Dana. Memorial service arrangements are pending.

Raymundo Lived

Nov. 16, 1934 – July 29, 2021

Raymundo L Lived, 86, of Lahaina, died July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at Borthwick Norman’s Mortuary, and will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Mr Lived was born on Nov. 16, 1934, in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. He was a retired bellman of the Sheraton Maui and also drove taxi.

He is predeceased by wife Florence Maile Kahahane-Lived; brother Dominador and sister Angelita.

He is survived by son, Darin (Wilstrel Joy) Kahahane-Lived; daughters, Raelene (Robert) Asio, Charlene (Preston) Ako and Marlene (Taurean) Brown of Maui. Sons, Hector Lived, Raymundo Lived Jr, and Alan Lived; daughters, Lillibeth Capinpin, Glady Armillo, and Connie Maronilla; sisters, Hermania Lived & Magdalena Impelido of the Philippines, and brother Warlito (Angie) Lived of Nevada, and 30 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

William Pascua

Dec. 20, 1951 – Aug. 16, 2021

William “Willy” Agapay Pascua of Lahaina passed away on Aug. 16, 2021 under Hospice care and with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Brgy. 20 Gabut Norte, Badoc Ilocos Norte, Philippines. He was a proud graduate of Gabut Elementary School and the Ilocos Norte School of Arts and Trade in Laoag City Phillippines, class of 1968.

He immigrated to Lahaina Maui in 1969 when he was 17 years old. He considered Lahaina his home. He did not move ever since. He attended the Maui Community College in the early 1970s and he married the love of his life Imelda Dagupion Pascua on July 29, 1972.

He was a longtime employee of Pioneer Mill Co where he was a journeyman welder. He also worked at the Ka’anapali Beach Club where he retired as a maintenance worker in the Engineering Department.

He is predeceased by his parents Anastacio & Eugenia Pascua, his brother Conrado A Pascua, and his sister-in-law Genoveva Pascua.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Imelda Dagupion Pascua. He is also survived by his son, Wilbert Ian (Malia) Pascua of Lahaina and three daughters, Liberty Imee (Ben) Manlansing Jr. of Lahaina as well as Rosabella (Art) Acosta & Glenda (Kurt) Frise, both of Las Vegas of Nevada.

Willy is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his adopted brothers Sergio (Ely) Pascua Jr. of Wailuku Maui and Jomer (Emelita) Pascua of Las Vegas.

A public service honoring Willy will be at Norman’s Mortuary on Sept. 10, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. with mass and burial to follow.

Private family visitation will begin at 8 a.m.

We’d like to thank the staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center and Island Hospice. A special thank you to our family and friends for their help and endless support during this time.

Oct. 27, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2021

Marie Theresa Hasoon Ng, 92, of Keaau, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. Born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, she was a retired federal employee, and attended Bethany Assembly of God church in ʻAiea.

Private Service will be held on Oct. 8, 2021, and a 1 p.m. burial at Hawaiʻi State Veteran’s in Kāneʻohe will follow.

She is proceeded by her husband, Kenneth F.W Ng; son, Randall Ching Ng; daughter, Victoria M.F.H Ng. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Peg) F.W Ng Jr., Stephen C. Ng, Michael (Dayna) W.F.C Ng; sisters, Carmen Stazkow, Bella Hong, Besty Hinau; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grand-children, three great great grand-children.



Arrangements by Ballard Family mortuary Hilo.

March 3, 1990 – Aug. 14, 2021

Randolph Kahananui Nahoopii lll, 31 of Hilo, Hawaii, passed away on Aug. 14, 2021. Born in Honolulu, he was a food clerk at Safeway Hilo.

Service on Sept. 2, 2021, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary Moanalua.

He is survived by his parents, Randolph K. Nahoopii Jr., of Hauula, HI, Sheila Dragg of Ewa Beach, HI; sisters, Moani Nahoopii of Waipahu, HI, Shannon White of San Diego, CA; grandparents, Alfred Correa Jr. of Wahiawa, HI, Marvis Correa of Wahiawa, HI; three nieces and four nephews; numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Arrangement by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Richard Ah New Chun, Jr.

Sept. 5, 1945 – Aug. 16, 2021

Richard Ah New Chun Jr., 75, peacefully passed away on Aug. 16, 2021 at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 5, 1945 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

He is the son of Richard Ah New Chun Sr. (deceased) and Hannah Waikapu Kauhini (decease). Richard resided and is survived by his wife Lorraine Nalani (Mayoga) Chun of 55 years in Kula, Hawai’i. He is survived by his children: son Richard III (Trisha), daughter Ah Lin Puanani (Lance), son Wayne (Angela), son Earl, daughter Su Lin (Tommy), daughter Sara (Andrew), daughter Amanda (Ryan) and daughter Tanya (Daniel). His grandchildren: Kayla (Tony), Chalice ‘Oia‘i‘o (Jared), Ka‘imi, Keoniana, Keomaikalani, Ah New Boy IV (Caitlin), Kahanuokealoha, Kaleb, Martina Ah Lin, Alohalani, Kamole, Josiah, Levi, Thomas Jr “TJ” (decease), Josh, Xander, Karis, Elliot, Amaya (decease), Jesse, Kai, Liliana and Asher. He was also blessed to know his great-grand children: Emma, ‘Olina, Tommy, Kapoli and Hezekiah. Richard is also survived by his siblings: sister Ah Lun Rodrigues (Ronald), brother Wayne (decease), sister Deborah Waipa (Thomas), brother Earl – decease (Sharon), sister Johanna Leslie (Milton) and brother Ah Loy (Kamu – decease).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard’s children and grandchildren will be hosting a private service for immediate family only.

Lynne Marie Truair

Nov. 1, 1940 – Aug. 24, 2021

Born in Oelwein, Iowa, Lynne graduated from Eagle Rock High School in NE Los Angeles. Lynne flew to Hawaiʻi at 19 with $90 in her pocket where she met her beloved Annie Coleman on the night of her arrival. Inseparable from that moment on, Annie became her hānai mother and grandmother to her two children.

Lynne’s life was vivid from the start. She was Vice President and then President of Lokenani International, for over 17 years. Lokenanai was the second producer of all natural skincare products in the World.

Later Lynne and Trinidad Hunt founded Élan Enterprises (corporate and leadership training), Élan Learning Institute (a 9month Leadership Academy), Élan Publishing Group (production of their books and writings). Then they started World Youth Network International, a non-profit organization dedicated to character education and anti-bullying in the schools.

Their work took them to the Philippines, the Cooke Islands, the continental U.S. and Canada. From 2001-2015 they made 37 trips to Australia. Traveling the continent, they taught in five of the six Australian territories over 14 years.

Lynne retired and joined Trinidad in Kailua-Kona where they spent their time coaching and teaching both privately and helping small companies navigate and thrive through the COVID-19 challenges.

Lynne is survived by her children, Ryan & Tonya Truair; Noelani & Peter Paulyshun; hanai daughter, Cathy Fryer and grandchildren Mitchel and Morgan Truair; her dear friend, business partner and care-taker in her final years, Trinidad Hunt; sisters Marsha Johnson of Flagstaff, Arizona; Judy (Jim) McGregor of North Carolina; Maggie (Danny) Cook of Santa Fe, New Mexico; brothers Milton (Sue) Kaneta, of Kona; Ray (Becky) Weaver, of Rocklin CA.

Lynne lived her life out loud. She was gracious, dignified and an ever loving and compassionate friend to all she knew. We will miss you on Earth, Mama Lynne! But now you can fly in Heaven!

Services will be held at a later date.

Lolita Darlene Alatalo

Nov. 12, 1948 – Aug. 25, 2021

Lolita Darlene Alatalo, 72, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Joseph Alatalo, Sr.

Born in Paia, Maui, Hawaiʻi, she was the daughter of Edward and Mary Gouveia. She retired from Hawaiian Telephone Company. She will be remembered for her down to earth personality and her funny sense of humor.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Alatalo, Sr.; her two children, daughter Jodi Kunioka (Stuart); her son Joseph R. Alatalo, Jr. (Donde); and her grandson, Ethan M. Kunioka.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Lolita requested no flowers and to remember her as you knew her.

Jan. 13, 1949 – Aug. 10, 2021

James Allen Robinson, 72 of Mt. View, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in California, he worked as a carpenter in the construction business.

No services held.

He is survived by life partner, Lisa Pelle of Mt. View; sons, Jesse Thomas Pelle and Eli Robert Pelle, both of Mt. View; daughter, Trisha Ann Pelle of Mt. View; brothers, Edwin Arthur Robinson of Sacramento, CA, and William Mark Robinson of Kula, Maui, Hi; 5 grandchildren: Christian Giovanni Pelle, Zayden Jesse-Kaikane Repollo, Dylan Eli Smith, Riley Allen-Scott Smith, and Alea Lee-Ann Smith.

Arrangements by: Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.