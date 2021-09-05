Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 05, 2021

September 5, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:33 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A few medium to long period south swells will keep surf heights along southern exposures near seasonal normal levels into tonight, with slightly smaller surf heights forecast from Monday through Wednesday. 


Surf heights along northeast and east facing shores will trend lower into early next week as the trade wind speeds decrease, lowering wave heights across the region. No significant swells are expected from the north or west direction through Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
