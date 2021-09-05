Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:33 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:47 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A few medium to long period south swells will keep surf heights along southern exposures near seasonal normal levels into tonight, with slightly smaller surf heights forecast from Monday through Wednesday.

Surf heights along northeast and east facing shores will trend lower into early next week as the trade wind speeds decrease, lowering wave heights across the region. No significant swells are expected from the north or west direction through Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.