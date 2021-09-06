Maui News

Haʻikū Brush Fire Burns 3.5 Acres, Now 100% Contained

September 6, 2021, 4:04 PM HST
* Updated September 6, 7:37 PM
Haʻikū fire. (9.6.21) Video Credit: Blake Wood

Update: (7:38 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021)

Hāna Highway is now OPEN in both directions. 

Update: (5:50 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021)

A fire in Haʻikū burned 3.5 acres and is now 100% contained as of 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Maui fire crews were called to the scene earlier this afternoon to the area of West Kuiaha Road and Hāna Highway.

Responding units include: Engine 2 out of Pāʻia; Engine 10, Hazmat 10, and Tanker 10 out of Kahului; Tanker 14 out of Wailea; Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters; and the department’s Battalion Chief 3.

No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is unknown. Mop-up operations are ongoing.

HĀNA HWY ADVISORY
Update: (4:04 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021)

Hāna Highway is closed both directions at East Kuiaha Road in Haʻikū due to a brush fire. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

