The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red “Closed” placard to Nikki’s Pizza, located at 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Unit #H-19, in west Maui for what inspectors are calling a “severe pest infestation.”

A routine inspection of the restaurant located in the Whaler’s Village food court was conducted on Aug. 31, 2021.

The DOH inspectors observed several roach traps that had been stapled to the ceiling and on a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen. When removed, they reportedly observed “50-70 dead and 5-6 live cockroaches in each of seven traps.”

Additionally, “numerous rodent feces were observed on top a refrigerator in the kitchen and a rodent rub mark was seen in the front service area,” according to the DOH.

The following were additional critical violations noted at the inspection:

Cockroach nymph on prep chill (indicating an active population);

A hole in ceiling of kitchen (allowing entry of pests);

Two-door prep chill had potentially hazardous foods not being held at proper temperatures;

Using a handwash sink for cleaning soiled pans;

Lack of sanitizing step after washing kitchenware; and

Incorrect handwashing and glove use.

Areas under kitchen equipment with food debris accumulation were also noted, creating a possible attractant to pests.

The closure of Nikki’s Pizza will remain in effect until the establishment completes the following requirements and receives DOH approval to reopen:

More frequent professional pest control treatments and a monitoring/treatment plan for both cockroaches and rodents, and

Clean all areas underneath on top of kitchen equipment.

Additionally, since Whalers Village provides routine professional pest control services for establishments, they will provide DOH with a pest treatment/monitoring plan for the food court and adjacent support kitchen.

The DOH reports that a follow up inspection was conducted on Sept. 2. “The owner is making progress and due to active pest activity still observed at the time of follow up inspection, the red placard remains posted,” according to the DOH.

Another follow up inspection is scheduled for Sept. 10.