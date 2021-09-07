Hawaiʻi Police Department / Facebook

The 85-year-old Puna woman who was attacked by multiple dogs on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Kea’au, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 5, Hawaiʻi Island police report.

She was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, where she had been since the mid-August incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 10, to determine the exact cause of death.

The mid-August incident occurred on 12th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park, after the victim went searching for her lost dog, and multiple neighboring dogs attacked her. Her 89-year-old husband and an 88-year-old family member immediately went to her aid and were also attacked by the dogs, according to police.

The woman was bitten about her head, neck, and arms, and had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds. All three victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center. The two men were treated for their injuries, and released from the hospital.

Following the incident, County of Hawai‘i Animal Control Officers took two dogs into custody.

The Hawai’i Police Department Area I Criminal Investigation Section continues their investigation into the incident. Upon completion, it will be forwarded to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.