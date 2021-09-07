HIDOE Logo. PC: HIDOE.

Enrollment at Hawaiʻi’s public and charter schools for the 2021 – 2022 school year decreased to 171,600 students, compared with an enrollment of 174,704 students at the start of last school year — a difference of 1.7%.

“Public school districts nationwide have been seeing changes in enrollment as families adjust to living through a health pandemic,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “One of the Department’s priorities for this school year is to reconnect and re-engage our students with their schools and with learning. Our schools have been doing a great job of reaching out into their communities to ensure that students and families know that schools are open and ready to support them.”

Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools enrolled a total of 159,503 students this year, compared with 162,491 students at the start of last school year, a 1.8% decrease. The figures include students enrolled in school, complex area or state distance learning programs. The state’s 37 charter schools, meanwhile, enrolled a total of 12,097 students, compared with 12,231 the previous year.

Despite the overall slight decrease, enrollment for the current school year actually increased by 2,106 students since the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Based on enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, the five largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are:

High schools (grades 9 – 12): Campbell (3,075), Waipahu (2,797), Mililani (2,603), Farrington (2,339), Moanalua (2,108)

Middle (grades 6 – 8) and Intermediate schools (grades 7 – 8): Mililani Middle (1,585), ʻEwa Makai Middle (1,254), Maui Waena Intermediate (1,140), Waipahu Intermediate (1,075), Kalakaua Middle (978)

Elementary schools: August Ahrens (1,219), Holomua (1,080), ʻEwa (1,035), Waipahu (926), Keone’ula (901)

The five smallest HIDOE schools in the state include Niʻihau High and Elementary (14), the Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf and the Blind (46) and Maunaloa Elementary (46) tied for second, Kilohana Elementary (79) and Linapuni Elementary (97).

The five largest charter schools are Hawaiʻi Technology Academy (1,363), Kamaile Academy (919), Kīhei Charter School (723), the Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Sciences (706) and Ka Waihona O Ka Naʻauao (632).