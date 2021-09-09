An Oregon man was arrested on Maui on Wednesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Maui Police say that upon arrival from Los Angeles, 40-year-old Christopher Chapman did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oregon.