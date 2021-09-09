Maui Business

T-Mobile Coming Soon to Lahaina Gateway

September 9, 2021, 1:07 PM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahaina Gateway. Courtesy photo.

T-Mobile will open their first and only Lahaina location at Lahaina Gateway in late 2021. The new store will occupy 2,810 square feet next to the recently opened Kīhei Caffe.

Company representatives say this development comes “as part of T-Mobile’s growing interstate coverage in the country, allowing reliable connectivity at 5G speeds.”

Lahaina Gateway, West Maui’s largest outdoor shopping center, provides T-Mobile with brick-and-mortar presence and in-person customer service.

“We openly welcome T-Mobile, an award-winning 5G network to our shopping center,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Manager at Lahaina Gateway. “The addition of T-Mobile to our tenant roster is part of our ongoing revitalization and expansion of key services for the convenience of our guests.”

The new T-Mobile location will not only provide customer support but will also feature phones and devices plus mobile and high-speed internet plans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Gateway is located within a mile of historic Front Street in Lahaina, and accessible from the Honoapiʻilani Highway. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui “Safer Outside” Rules Includes Vaccine Guidelines at Eateries 2Sept. 8, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 380 New Cases in Hawai‘i 3Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card Launches Sept 10 for Vaccination Status Verification 4DOH Updates: Today’s COVID Count, Pediatric Cases, Mu Variant, and Boosters 5Wailuku Fire Burns 17 Acres, Now 100% Contained, Results in Piʻihana Evacuations 6Maui Police Make 21 Arrests for Impaired Driving Over Labor Day Weekend