Global real estate brokerage, The Agency, announced the launch of its first franchise office in Hawaiʻi on the island of Maui. The new locale is the firm’s 23rd franchise among its network of offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Maui office will be led by luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Yvienne and Gerrit Peterson.

“Maui is one of the country’s premier luxury real estate destinations for both local and second home buyers,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. “Expanding our footprint on the island is an exciting next chapter for The Agency.”

The Agency has continued its growth trajectory with the debut of multiple new franchise locations this year in: Oakville, Calgary and Vancouver, Canada; New Canaan, Connecticut; North Shore-New York; and Boston, Massachusetts. There’s also new corporate office locations in Studio City and Pacific Palisades, California.

Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency said, “The luxury real estate market in Maui needs the unparalleled resources and marketing capabilities of The Agency and we can’t wait to introduce our unique brand to the island.”

Born and raised on Maui, Yvienne Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury real estate to her role at The Agency.

Gerrit Peterson also brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury real estate and construction to The Agency. He worked as a builder for several high-profile development projects on the island prior to entering the luxury real estate industry as an agent.

The Agency Maui will be located at The Shops at Wailea at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Suite A27, in Wailea.