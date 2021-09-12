Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 12, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Susana Bacay

Aug. 11, 1953 – Aug. 26, 2021

Susana “Susan” Tagalan Bacay, 68, of Kahului, Maui passed away on Thursday, Augu. 26, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 11, 1953 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines as the fourth child of a family of ten children.



She is best known for all the delicious dishes she could create from scratch, ranging from Hawaiian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Filipino cultures to name a few.

She was one of the main chefs for Aloha Restaurant in the late ’80s located in Kahului, Maui before heading onto other local food businesses, such as Maui Soda and Ice Works and later retiring early from Kahului Safeway where she was best known as the “Poke Lady” in the seafood department.

During retirement, she continued to cook and cater for close family and friends, being that she enjoyed providing food for people. She would never hesitate to help anyone in need, even sometimes bringing her home-cooked meals to the less fortunate in Kahului. At home, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her family a lot and will be missed dearly. She will always be remembered for her strong-willed, independent, loud “podagee” mouth and funny personality. But also for her kind, loving and selfless heart.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Norman’s Mortuary from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Public Visitation. Prayer and Service will be at 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held the following day, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Public Visitation. Service at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū, Maui. The family kindly asks that everyone abide by COVID guidelines. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing will be maintained.



She is predeceased by her father, the late Santos Tagalan and survived by her mother, Pacita Madriaga Tagalan, brothers; Bernard (Anne) Tagalan, Fidel (Darlene) Tagalan, Nelson (Kathie) Tagalan, Bryan (Relly) Tagalan, sisters; Florie (Frank) Cabral, Editha Padilla, Patricia (Alex) Calpo, Helen (Luther) Kanae, Ofelia Tagalan, her husband of 45 years, Edison Bacay, children; Jay (Khendy) Bacay, John (Paula) Bacay, Jennifer (Jessie) Vierra,10 grandchildren; Victoria, Pili, Peter, Crysta- Lee, Jaydence, Torilin, Tristin, Keanuokawailele, Ezekiel, Kelia and two great-grandchildren Cara-Shaye and Blake.

Marciel Tapuro

Aug. 1, 1926 – Aug. 21, 2021

Marciel Tapucol Tapuro, 95, of Kahului passed away on Aug. 21, 2021 at Hospice Maui Hale. He was born on Aug. 1, 1926 here on Maui, Hawaiʻi in Puʻunene.

He is survived by his wife, Dorotea Tapuro and five children.

(Angelita & Mark Astrella, Florida Tapuro, Edwin & Marilyn Tapuro,

Virginia Tapuro & Leo Malacas, and Antonio Tapuro & Adelaida Redaus)

Along with 11 grandchildren: Mariflor Tapuro, Ceasar Carinio Jr & Cecile Carinio, Ben Del Castillo Jr & Leslie Billones, Rhaggie Tapuro, Angel May Tapuro Dumlao & Christian Samonte, Joshua & Austin Tapuro, Maria Lanakila Tapuro Cuenca, Allen Cris Rotaquio, Zhedric Tapuro & Zyra Tapuro

And lastly, 10 great-grandchildren: Sheree & Christy Piano, Caesar Ill, Cassie & Carrie Carinio, Jarren & Jasmine Domingo, Ethan Jay & Elijah del Castillo, and Lance Marciel Samonte.

Marciel worked at Maui Land & Pineapple Company. Marie Callendar’s and Compadres Restaurant as a dishwasher at Lahaina Cannery Mall. Marciel loved fishing, spearfishing, cowboy/action movies, wrestling and building things. He was also a hilot healer. He enjoyed spending time with family and just simply having a great time.

On behalf of my family and l, we want to give a huge thank you to the Maui Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Maui Hale for taking care of our grandpa and making him feel comfortable, until his very last breath. We also want to thank Norman’s Mortuary and Maui Memorial Park for helping us coordinate funeral plans for our beloved grandpa Marciel Tapuro. Lastly, we want to thank each and every one of you that came today, showed us love and supported my family and I through this difficult time. We really appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts!

Mario Layugan Tabag

Aug. 24, 1953 – Aug. 23, 2021

Mario Layugan Tabag, 67, of Kahului Maui, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021. He was born on Aug. 24, 1953 in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Mario was predeceased by his parents, Quirino & Sirapia Tabag. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Tabag; children, Maricel, Reysiel, Jasset, Raymond, Reymar, Meysel, Rally, Ricky, Raynald; sisters, Merna Malubay, Zenaida Gonzales, Fe Layugan.

Andres “Nato” Agan Jr.

July 7, 1938 – Aug. 30, 2021

Andres “Nato” Agan Jr., 83, of Arizona, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021 at his home. Born in Ola’a, he was a retired Air Force Senior Master Sargent, retired Information Specialist with the State Department, and member of Sons of Norway, Filipino Veterans and Air Force Vets, Vietnam Vets, and Magicians Club in Las Vegas.

Church mass service to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hawi, on Tuesday 9/21/21 at 9 a.m., veterans burial service to follow at West Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery at 12 p.m. Social distancing and mask-wearing is required.

He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Hieger; brother, Nathan Agan; sisters, Marlene Manzano, Charlotte Agan-Paiva, Brenda Okano, Laura Medeiros, Isabel “Pudgie” Smith, Liberty “Lee” Rivera, and Paula “PJ” Hall; two grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Kona.

April 11, 1961 – Aug. 31, 2021

Charles Kalei Phillips, 60, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, under the care of Hospice Maui, surrounded by family. He was born on April 11, 1961, on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7:30 p.m.; cremation will follow. Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Charles was a Special Education EA. He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel & Stella Phillips; and brothers, Butch & Brian Phillips. He is survived by his siblings, Stephanie Savusa, Geri Phillips, Wayne Phillips, Sr., Nani Phillips; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Veronica Cabello Mariano

Feb. 11, 1928 – Sept. 08, 2021

Veronica Cabello Mariano, 93, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Hale Makua Kahului. She was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; with service to begin at 10 a.m. Final viewing will continue until 11:30 a.m. followed by burial at 12 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haiku.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Veronica was a retired Housekeeper at Napili Kai. She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Mariano. She is survived by her daughter, Fely Carbonell; grandsons, Aldrin (Karla) Carbonell, Alison (Monica Jane) Carbonell; great grandchildren, Aldrin Jace Carbonell, Aldrin Jordan Carbonell, Sophia Franchesca Carbonell; and brother, Epifanio Cabello of the Philippines.

April 22, 1948 – Aug. 18, 2021

Gary Lee Bolter, 73, of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. Born in Denver, Colorado, he was a Hawaiian Priest; he also was a member at The American Legion, VFW, and Disabled American Veterans.

Private Service held.

He is survived by his mom, June Amend; sisters Linda (Cliff) Gauthier, Gail Bolter, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Eloise Miriam Kaauamo

July 7, 1940 – Aug. 31, 2021

Eloise Miriam Kaʻauamo, 81, of Wailuku passed away at Islands Hospice on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. She was born on July 7, 1940 to the late Louis Gomes and Virginia (Ventura) Jardine.

Eloise was a 1958 graduate of St. Anthony High School in Wailuku. She often spoke of wonderful memories created there and of the special bonds made with classmates. After her high school graduation, Eloise attended the University of California Santa Barbara and later transferred and graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Education degree.

She taught both kindergarten and first grade at Wailuku Elementary School where she retired after 34 years. She thoroughly loved the kids and her colleagues and felt that teaching was her lifeʻs calling. Upon retirement, Eloise enjoyed golfing, being a chauffer to her grandchildren, hanging out with friends at Sheiks, IHOP or Zippyʻs (pre-covid), getting her hair done weekly with Iris at Salon Executives, and being a #1 fan of anything Notre Dame, especially football.

Eloise is predeceased by parents, Louis and Virginia Jardine; brother, Ronald Jardine; and former husband, Frank Kaʻauamo Jr. She is survived by her son, Frank (Valerie) Kaʻauamo III; daughter, Kathy (Reynolds Jr.) Kama; grandson Dana (Kaila Grooms) Kaʻauamo; granddaughters Nicole Kaʻauamo, Māhie Kama, Melia Kama; and brother, Michael Jardine.

Private services will be held.

Bradley “Brad” Taguiped

Oct. 2, 1957 – Sept. 1, 2021

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, Bradley “Brad” Taguiped, a Maui resident for over 35 years, passed away suddenly in Kahului, Hawaiʻi at the age of 63.

Brad was born on Oct. 2, 1957 in Los Angeles, California. He attended college in California prior to making Maui his home. Brad was currently a Resident Manager for the Steadfast Housing Development Corporation as well as working for the Maui News. Earlier in his career, Brad was employed in the Hospitality industry with various hotels and restaurants in Maui.

He was also employed at Lokelani Intermediate School in Kihei where he enjoyed his interaction with the students and the faculty.

Brad was also active in the LGBTQ community and was always willing to help raise funds for a worthy cause or donate his time for various charities and events. Brad was always known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is predeceased by his father, Olpiano “Apache” Taguiped and his mother Esther Taguiped who were both born in Hawaiʻi. Brad is also survived by his sister Ruth (Tory) Camargo and numerous aunts,

uncles, cousins and many, many cherished friends. He has made so many lasting friendships and loving relationships during his lifetime that his smile and laughter will be sorely missed.

A private farewell and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in attending, please forward an email to Ruth, his sister, and provide an email address or phone number so that details of the upcoming celebration can be sent to you.

Email: [email protected]

May 8, 1992 – Sept. 1, 2021

Cyril “The King” Domingo, 29 years of age, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Cyril was born on May 8, 1992 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi to Cecilia Domingo and the late Benito Domingo. He

was the second oldest of three children. Cyril was educated at Lahainaluna High School and worked as an Assistant Manager at Pizza Hut.

Cyril was survived by his grandma Maria Baptista, father Benito, mother Cecilia, sister Yochabel, brother Jerrold (Hanna) Bali, and nieces Miya and Kaylee Bali. Pre-deceased grandparents include; grandparents, Guillermo and Maria (Domingo), Fructoso Baptista.

Cyril will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, kindness and his solid dance moves.

Drive-by for public viewing will be located at Ballards Mortuary in Kahului on Monday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

May 18, 1955 – Sept. 4, 2021

Benito Domingo, 66 years of age, passed on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Benito was born in Ilocos Norte, in the Philippines to the late Guillermo & Maria Domingo. He later

moved to Hawai’i in 1991. He was the eldest of four children. Benito worked at the Hyatt for 30 years before retiring.

Benito is survived by wife Cecilia Domingo, daughter Yochabel Domingo, son Jerrold (Hannalore) Bali, granddaughters Miya & Kaylee Bali. Predeceased family includes: son Cyril Domingo.

Benito will always be remembered as being a jolly, loving and humorous man.

Drive-by for public viewing will be located at Ballards Mortuary in Kahului on Monday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Everett Randy Nahale Brown

Sept. 8, 1971 – Aug. 9, 2021

Everett Randy Nahale Brown of Makawao, Maui passed away on Aug. 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Germain Orta; sons, Nahale Brown, Na’eola Brown and Keahi Brown; daughter, Helena Brown; granddaughter, Sariah Manini-Brown; mother, Charlyne Brown; father (deceased) Glenn Cruz; brother, Patrick Brown; sister, Patricia (Ronald) Pzyck; Nieces, Heidi Borling and Ciera Brown; and nephews, Tyrone Nelson and Corey Brown.