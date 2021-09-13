University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo continued its reign as one of the most ethnically diverse campuses in the US and is among UH’s four-year campuses featured in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

U.S. News and World Report rated 1,466 eligible universities from approximately 2,700 four-year institutions nationwide on 17 measures of academic quality. The latest rankings were released on Sept. 12.

UH Mānoa

UH Mānoa ranked No. 78 as a top US public school, No. 162 overall in the US and No. 170 as a best value school, which factors in academic quality and cost. In addition, UH Mānoa ranked No. 6 in the nation in ethnic diversity and No. 153 in social mobility, which measures how well schools graduated students who were federal Pell Grant recipients.

The Shidler College of Business is No. 14 for international business programs and No. 106 among the best undergraduate business programs. In a new ranking category for 2022, the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (formerly School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene) is the nation’s No. 96 best undergraduate nursing program out of 694 ranked programs. The College of Engineering placed No. 131 as the best undergraduate engineering program in the US and the Information and Computer Sciences Department ranked as the No. 135 best undergraduate computer science program.

UH Hilo

UH Hilo retained its No. 1 ranking as one of the nation’s most ethnically diverse campuses, tying for the top spot with Stanford University, University of San Francisco and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Students at UH Hilo in fall 2020 reported being 15.5% Asian, 8.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 19.1% white, and 37.3% of two or more races.

UH Hilo also ranked No. 30 in social mobility, No. 147 as a top US public school and No. 288 overall in the nation. In addition, UH Hilo’s School of Nursing is the No. 148 best undergraduate nursing program in the US and the College of Business and Economics placed No. 278 among the best undergraduate business programs.

UH West Oʻahu

UH West Oʻahu ranked No. 8 among best US public schools in the West and No. 29 among best regional colleges in the West. In addition, UH West Oʻahu is the No. 3 campus with the highest ethnic diversity among regional colleges in the West.

Ranking categories

UH Mānoa and UH Hilo were included in the national universities category, which featured institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates. UH West Oʻahu is in the regional colleges in the West category, which includes schools that focus on undergraduate education and grant fewer than 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

UH Mānoa also appears in newly released rankings from The Princeton Review: 387 Best Colleges list and Best Western Colleges list.