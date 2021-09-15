Maui News
Brown Water Advisory Issued in South Maui from North Kīhei to Mākena
A
A
A
The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch issued a Brown Water Advisory for South Maui waters from North Kīhei to Mākena.
The department reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.
“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to the advisory.
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1UPDATES: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler Off Molokini Crater 2Oahu’s “Safe Access” Rules Start, Maui’s “Safer Outside” Begins Wednesday 3Sept. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 423 New Cases in Hawai‘i 4Amid New Restrictions, The Shops at Wailea Offers Outdoor Dining and Takeout for All 5Amazon Founder Donates Stock Valued at More Than $500,000 to Feed My Sheep 6New Leadership Announced at Haleakalā Ranch