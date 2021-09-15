Maui Now. Brown Water Advisory.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch issued a Brown Water Advisory for South Maui waters from North Kīhei to Mākena.

The department reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to the advisory.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.