Kiai Collier of Hawaiʻi Land Trust walks with a hala (pandanus) sapling to a reforestation site at Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: HTA/Heather Goodman

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is resuming its Kūkulu Ola and Aloha ʻĀina programs with two Request for Proposals to fund qualified nonprofit organizations and projects that perpetuate the Hawaiian culture and preserve natural resources in 2022.

The Kūkulu Ola and Aloha ʻĀina programs are a part of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s commitment toward Malama Kuu Home (caring for my beloved home) and the interacting pillars of its 2025 Strategic Plan. Request for Proposals for these programs were not issued for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of funding.

“The purpose of the Kūkulu Ola and Aloha Aina programs is to reinvest in our people and place by supporting the work of various community-based organizations throughout the state,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA’s Chief Brand Officer. “We’re eager to bring back these important programs and provide funding directly back into our communities.”

The Kūkulu Ola program provides funding to community-based awardees that enhance, strengthen and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture through genuine experiences for residents and visitors. Applicants can download the Kūkulu Ola RFP at: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/HTA.

The Aloha ʻĀina program provides funding to community-based entities with an emphasis on ʻāina-kanaka (land-human) relationships and knowledge that manage, preserve and regenerate Hawaiʻi’s natural resources and environment. Applicants can download the Aloha Aina RFP at: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/HTA.

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) is administering the 2022 Kukulu Ola and Aloha ʻĀina programs.

“HCF is proud to be supporting HTA’s award programs and its direct alignment with our CHANGE Framework sectors of Arts and Culture and Natural Environment,” said Michelle Kauhane, HCF’s Vice President of Community Grants & Initiatives.

Each of the six letters of the HCF CHANGE Framework represents a sector, or area, that affects the community and its ability to thrive—from economy to education. Under each sector, HCF has assembled a curated set of data to track progress on where disparities exist. The organization also is making deep investments into the community with the support of hundreds of donors and working with partners across the state from government to nonprofits to find solutions together—all for its vision to see an equitable Hawaiʻi.

The deadline to submit proposals to HCF is Oct. 29, 2021 at 4 pm. Interested applicants should visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/HTA. All inquiries about the RFPs should be directed to Kehau Meyer at [email protected].

Request For Proposals Informational Briefings:

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation will conduct virtual informational sessions on Zoom for each island to help interested applicants with their understanding of HTA’s strategic direction and vision, the RFP applications, and award process to receive funding support. A session recording will be posted at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/HTA for those who are unable to join live.

Maui: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11 am – 12:30 pm https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsf–przwpE9U5tFGe1HEMFbNBl-VDkrGR

Kauai: Monday, Sept. 20, 11 am – 12:30 pm https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rf-qoqDopHNR7vgVbVZ1DlkKnaHxUo5eg

Molokai: Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 am – 12:30 pm https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcOiorzIqGdzqsZ8lAzDkJ_vLC7Dhe2Y2

Lanai: Thursday, Sept. 23, 1 – 2:30 p.m. https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcOippzgoG91hlIPesqjUCwi5kcVp7k6d

Oahu: Monday, Sept. 27, 11 am – 12:30 pm https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R-4QJLrpS2-SGTyY7RSvsw