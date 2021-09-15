Maui News

Two New Members Join the MEO Board

September 15, 2021, 12:15 PM HST
* Updated September 15, 12:14 PM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Stacy Crivello (left) has joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors, representing the Mayor’s Office. The former council member currently is Community Liaison for Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: Richard A Cooke III. Reuben Ignacio (right) was confirmed as a Maui Economic Opportunity board member in June, representing Hale Mahaolu seniors. PC: courtesy

Former Maui County Council Member Stacy Crivello and Hale Mahaolu’s Reuben Ignacio recently joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors.

MEO’s 21-member tripartite board must have at least one-third of its members from the Resident Sector, another third from the Private Sector and the final third from the Government Sector.

Crivello currently is Community Liaison for Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and represents the Office of the Mayor in the Government Sector on the board.  She held the Molokaʻi residency seat on the County Council from 2013-18. 

Her appointment was confirmed by the board on Sept. 13.

Ignacio represents Hale Mahaolu seniors in the Resident Sector of the board.  He is Director of the Personal Care Program at Hale Mahaolu and had a long career with AT&T.  The new board member has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from the University of California, Berkeley.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He was confirmed by the board in June for a three-year term.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1UPDATES: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler Off Molokini Crater 2Oahu’s “Safe Access” Rules Start, Maui’s “Safer Outside” Begins Wednesday 3Sept. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 423 New Cases in Hawai‘i 4Amid New Restrictions, The Shops at Wailea Offers Outdoor Dining and Takeout for All 5Amazon Founder Donates Stock Valued at More Than $500,000 to Feed My Sheep 6New Leadership Announced at Haleakalā Ranch