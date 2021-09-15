Stacy Crivello (left) has joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors, representing the Mayor’s Office. The former council member currently is Community Liaison for Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: Richard A Cooke III. Reuben Ignacio (right) was confirmed as a Maui Economic Opportunity board member in June, representing Hale Mahaolu seniors. PC: courtesy

Former Maui County Council Member Stacy Crivello and Hale Mahaolu’s Reuben Ignacio recently joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors.

MEO’s 21-member tripartite board must have at least one-third of its members from the Resident Sector, another third from the Private Sector and the final third from the Government Sector.

Crivello currently is Community Liaison for Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and represents the Office of the Mayor in the Government Sector on the board. She held the Molokaʻi residency seat on the County Council from 2013-18.

Her appointment was confirmed by the board on Sept. 13.

Ignacio represents Hale Mahaolu seniors in the Resident Sector of the board. He is Director of the Personal Care Program at Hale Mahaolu and had a long career with AT&T. The new board member has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from the University of California, Berkeley.

He was confirmed by the board in June for a three-year term.