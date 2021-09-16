Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The most recent southwest to south swell will be slowly falling through today with a possible small reinforcement filling in later today into early Friday. The next small southwest south swell may arrive toward the middle of next week. A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later this weekend to then be followed by a series of small, similar to slightly higher period northwest north swell energy through next week. East facing shore surf will trend up to seasonable levels the next couple of days with the return of fresh trades over and upstream of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com