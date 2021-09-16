Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 12:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:30 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:55 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:09 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The most recent southwest to south swell will be slowly falling through today with a possible small reinforcement filling in later today into early Friday. The next small southwest south swell may arrive toward the middle of next week. A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later this weekend to then be followed by a series of small, similar to slightly higher period northwest north swell energy through next week. East facing shore surf will trend up to seasonable levels the next couple of days with the return of fresh trades over and upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Mayor’s Office Offers Clarification on New Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules  2UPDATES: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler Off Molokini Crater  3Maui Restaurants: List of Maui Restaurants Offering Outdoor Dining For All  4Sept. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 493 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 11 Deaths  5Oahu’s “Safe Access” Rules Start, Maui’s “Safer Outside” Begins Wednesday  6Sept. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 423 New Cases in Hawai‘i