Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:30 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:55 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:48 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The most recent southwest to south swell will be slowly falling through today with a possible small reinforcement filling in later today into early Friday. The next small southwest south swell may arrive toward the middle of next week. A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later this weekend to then be followed by a series of small, similar to slightly higher period northwest north swell energy through next week. East facing shore surf will trend up to seasonable levels the next couple of days with the return of fresh trades over and upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.