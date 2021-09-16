Maui News

Sub-Actions Underway to Fulfill Lānaʻi Destination Management Action Plan

September 16, 2021, 11:47 AM HST
* Updated September 16, 11:48 AM
Keōmoku coast in Lāna‘i. Photo Courtesy: National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Fifteen “sub-actions” are underway and one has been completed to fulfill the Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan approved in January 2021 to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period.

The action plan calls for 24 sub-actions to be completed in Phase 1 during 2021, of which 63% are in progress and one has been completed as of August 2021.

Highlights of the Lāna‘i DMAP Sub-Actions in progress or completed:

  • Lāna‘i Cultural & Heritage Center’s Lāna‘i Guide App Enhancement.
  • The County is researching the US government’s Essential Air Service program, which was enacted to guarantee that small communities have access to airline services that would otherwise have no scheduled service at all.
  • Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau installed an educational digital kiosk for travelers on June 29 at Kahului Airport.
  • Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau developed rack cards for the Mālama Maui County Pledge.
  • Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau has created the Mālama Maui video and is working on getting it shown to tourists on the ferry to Lānai.

The Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan was was approved by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s board of directors in January 2021 and released to the public and published on HTA’s website on March 4, 2021. It is part of the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan.

The County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, Office of the Mayor’s Community Liaison for tourism and natural resources, and the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau have participated in moving the Lāna‘i DMAP actions forward. Other state, county and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry also have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.

To view the full Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan Summer 2021 Progress Report, click here.

