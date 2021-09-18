Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 18, 2021

September 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:34 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 01:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:59 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:19 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:14 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Medium period background southwest to south swells will hold surf along the south facing shores to slightly below normal summertime averages into early next week. Small, long period south swell energy originating from recent Southern Hemispheric gales southeast of New Zealand is timed to arrive around mid week. These swells may bump surf back up to near summertime averages during the second half of the week. 


A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to reach the northwest islands later today and travel through the chain Sunday. These swells will lift north and west facing shore surf from near flat to possibly chest high Sunday. A series of slightly larger, medium period northwest swells emanating from a couple of eastern passing North Pacific gale lows will come across the islands next week. 


A few days of fresh trades over and upstream of the region will support choppy wind waves along most eastern exposures through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
