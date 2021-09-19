Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:14 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:18 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:55 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small to moderate northwest swells are expected throughout this week with the first one arriving late Monday and peaking late Tuesday. Another similar sized swell is expected around next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain near average due to the breezy trades. A small long-period south swell is expected during the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.