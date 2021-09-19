Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 19, 2021

September 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:14 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:18 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:55 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small to moderate northwest swells are expected throughout this week with the first one arriving late Monday and peaking late Tuesday. Another similar sized swell is expected around next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain near average due to the breezy trades. A small long-period south swell is expected during the second half of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
